Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Lodi

LODI - A pedestrian who was hit by a train in Lodi has died, say authorities. 

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sacramento and Tokay streets. A public information officer with the City of Lathrop tells CBS13 that the train was headed northbound when the pedestrian stepped in front of the train and was struck. They succumbed to their injuries at the scene. 

Police are investigating the incident. 

The identity of the pedestrian hasn't been released. 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 6:41 PM

