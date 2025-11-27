Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed, puppy injured after being hit by vehicle in Arden-Arcade

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A woman died in an area hospital after she and her puppy were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area on Thanksgiving, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division, which is leading the investigation, said it happened around 1:40 p.m. while the woman and her puppy were crossing Marconi Avenue near Burnece Street.

A CHP officer told a CBS Sacramento crew at the scene that the woman's dog suffered a broken leg and a possibly broken snout in the collision and will be taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative. A DUI is not suspected.

The woman's name has not yet been released. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue