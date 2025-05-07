Pedestrian killed by train on Capitol Corridor route in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY — Suisun City police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening.

The collision with the pedestrian happened in the area of Sunset and Railroad avenues.

The Intercity Rail Map, which shows the status of Amtrak trains, shows Train 540 on the Capitol Corridor route toward Sacramento was stopped due to a service disruption, just east of the Suisun-Fairfield station.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Corridor service said shortly before 7:30 p.m. that they were making arrangements for passengers of the 540 train to transfer to a different train due to the ongoing investigation on the tracks.

Suisun City police said they would release more details when they are available.