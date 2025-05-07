Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed by train on Capitol Corridor route in Suisun City

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SUISUN CITY — Suisun City police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Wednesday evening.

The collision with the pedestrian happened in the area of Sunset and Railroad avenues.

The Intercity Rail Map, which shows the status of Amtrak trains, shows Train 540 on the Capitol Corridor route toward Sacramento was stopped due to a service disruption, just east of the Suisun-Fairfield station.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Corridor service said shortly before 7:30 p.m. that they were making arrangements for passengers of the 540 train to transfer to a different train due to the ongoing investigation on the tracks.

Suisun City police said they would release more details when they are available.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.