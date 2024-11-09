Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Sacramento County; road closed, officials say

Person killed after hit by train in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO – A portion of Florin Road in Sacramento County will be closed for an unknown amount of time Saturday evening after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train, officials say.

Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed the collision happened near Florin Road and Reese Road sometime after 4 p.m.

Firefighters said Florin Road will be closed from McComber Street and Reese Road for an unknown amount of time.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Union Pacific is handling the investigation. CBS13 has reached out to Union Pacific to learn more about the collision.