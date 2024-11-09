Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Sacramento County; road closed, officials say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Person killed after hit by train in Sacramento County
Person killed after hit by train in Sacramento County 00:23

SACRAMENTO – A portion of Florin Road in Sacramento County will be closed for an unknown amount of time Saturday evening after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train, officials say.

Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed the collision happened near Florin Road and Reese Road sometime after 4 p.m.

Firefighters said Florin Road will be closed from McComber Street and Reese Road for an unknown amount of time.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Union Pacific is handling the investigation. CBS13 has reached out to Union Pacific to learn more about the collision.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.