Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto

MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.

The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.

The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.