Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus sheriff's vehicle strikes pedestrian
Stanislaus sheriff's vehicle strikes pedestrian 00:21

MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.

The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.

The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.