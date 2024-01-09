Pedestrian dies after south Sacramento hit-and-run near Land Park

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian died in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento's South Land Park neighborhood, officials said Tuesday night.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Freeport Boulevard and Portrero Way, just a few blocks south of William Land Park. A spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department, which had personnel respond to the scene, said the vehicle that struck the victim had fled the area.

The victim was only described as a woman. Sacramento police said they are looking into what led to the collision and ask any witnesses to come forward.

A suspect vehicle description was not released.