Pedestrian dead after vehicle collision in Sacramento

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A woman was struck dead by a vehicle, said Sacramento Police Department. 

The accident happened on Sunday night just after 9 p.m. at Marysville Boulevard and Sonoma Avenue.

After receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, officers found one woman with major injuries. She was sent to the hospital, where she was declared dead. 

The driver involved in the crash remained on the scene to assist with the investigation. 

An investigation is underway. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 7:58 AM

