Parking enforcement vehicle window apparently shot out in Sacramento County neighborhood, sheriff says

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are investigating after a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office parking enforcement unit vehicle had a window apparently shot out.

The sheriff's office says, just before 11 a.m., the employee was near Wyda and Ethan Way when they reported being shot at while they were inside the parking enforcement vehicle.

One of the vehicle's windows appears to have been shot out, the sheriff's office says.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle is clearly marked with sheriff's office logos and have orange lights, the department says. Unarmed civilians operate the vehicles.