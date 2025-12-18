Parole denied again for man convicted killing of 17-year-old Justine Vanderschoot in Placer County

A decades-old Placer County murder case is back in the spotlight after one of the men convicted of killing 17-year-old Justine Vanderschoot was denied parole once again.

The California parole board on Wednesday denied Daniel Bezemer's request for release, more than 22 years after Vanderschoot was killed in 2003. The decision comes just two years after Bezemer was previously denied parole for five years.

For Justine's family, each parole hearing reopens old wounds.

"She was vibrant, beautiful, had the best laugh. Her big smile would light up a room," said Justine's sister, Christine Vanderschoot. "She was just my best friend. I miss her."

Justine's boyfriend at the time, Daniel Bezemer, and his roommate, Brandon Fernandez, were later convicted in her killing.

"He made the decision that day and what he did that night," said Justine's mother, Lynnette Vanderschoot. "There's no taking it back."

CBS13 covered Justine's disappearance in 2003, when Bezemer stood in front of cameras expressing concern about her whereabouts.

"I tried to imagine what it was like, and what it's gonna be like when she comes back," Bezemer said at the time.

In 2023, Bezemer was denied parole for five years, a decision the family believed would give them time to heal. However, he was able to return before the parole board after requesting an advanced hearing.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire says state law allows inmates to petition for an earlier parole hearing, even after being denied.

"There's a statute that allows for the advancement of parole hearings," Gire explained. "Someone who's denied is free to file a petition, a handwritten petition, that's reviewed by an administrator and can circumvent the full hearing process commissioners go through."

Gire called the process broken and said his office is exploring possible legislative reform.

"It may have to be legislative reform," Gire said. "If our office needs to run a bill to put a spotlight on this, we're happy to do it and put it in the hands of the Legislature."

For Justine's family, the denial comes during an especially painful time of year.

"If just one of those legislators had their family member murdered and had been dragged through what we've been dragged through, they might listen," said Justine's father, Don Vanderschoot. "But I doubt they will."

Don Vanderschoot says he does not believe his daughter's killer will ever show he deserves early release.

"If he wants to come back into society, I think Justine needs to come home first," he said.

Bezemer's next parole hearing is scheduled for 2028, unless he files another petition requesting an earlier hearing.

The other man convicted in Justine Vanderschoot's murder, Brandon Fernandez, was denied parole in 2022. His next parole hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 2027.