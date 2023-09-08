Watch CBS News
Pair of shoplifting suspects arrested in Rocklin; police find $1,700 worth of meat in vehicle

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN – Officers have arrested a pair of suspected grocery store shoplifters who made off with about $1,700 in meat from several local stores.

Rocklin police said, Thursday evening, officers were flagged down about a shoplifting incident that had just happened at a supermarket in the city. An officer spotted the suspect's vehicle just as it was leaving the parking lot.

The suspects were pulled over and the car was soon searched. Police said more than $1,700 worth of meat products stolen from several different supermarkets was found.

Two suspects were arrested: 35-year-old Fair Oaks resident Kayla Brovald and 36-year-old Sacramento resident Timothy Branom. Both are facing various charges related to organized retail theft. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

September 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

