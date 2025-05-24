Pack of dogs accused of attacking pets in Natomas caught

Pack of dogs caught after alleged attack of cat in Natomas

NATOMAS – A pack of dogs accused of attacking pets in Natomas was caught on Saturday after being on the run for days.

The family of the cat killed is still devastated over the situation.

Calm is restored to a community living on edge after a pack of three husky-mix dogs is accused of targeting people's pets in Natomas

The owner of a cat, Vader, said the situation is so stressful, he didn't want to show his face.

"I just saw three grown dogs wrestle around, and I knew it was one of our cats," Vader's owner said.



Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes reacted to the warning put out on May 18 by the Front Street Animal Shelter with questions over how these dogs got out in the first place.

"No, and that's why I want code enforcement to do an investigation," Talamantes said.

As of Saturday, the owner of the cat killed said he still doesn't know if the dogs' owner will be held accountable for the attacks

For now, he's just glad they're off the streets and safety restored for the sake of other people's pets.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Talamantes and Front Street Animal Shelter for details on what the next steps will be for the owner of those dogs.