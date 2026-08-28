Overturned big rig blocks eastbound Interstate 80 in Nevada County

Traffic on Interstate Highway 80 near the Nevada state line was blocked by an overturned big rig crash on Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Floriston in Nevada County, about six miles west of the state line. An image of the flipped semi from the California Highway Patrol showed the big rig's tractor unit dangling over an overpass.

The tractor unit of a semi-trailer dangles over an overpass on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near Floriston, Nevada County, August 28, 2026. California Highway Patrol

There was no immediate word about any injuries. The CHP said the driver was the only person involved.

Eastbound I-80 traffic was originally being turned around at Hirschdale Road and was later turned back at Overland Trail west of Union Mills, according to Caltrans.

There was no estimated time for reopening the roadway as of 1 p.m.

People were being urged to avoid the area and Caltrans reminded drivers to slow down during Friday's wet weather in the Sierra.