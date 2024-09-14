Overdue Yosemite backpacker found dead weeks later

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A man who was scheduled to return from a backpacking trip in Yosemite National Park in late August was found dead on Saturday, park officials said.

Kirk S. Thomas Olsen was scheduled to return from a backpacking trip on Aug. 27 after setting out on the expedition on Aug. 23 near Ostrander Lake.

Park officials were asking anyone in the area at the time, whether they saw Olsen or not, to contact them.

On Thursday, officials said they were looking for him after he was overdue for two weeks.

Officials announced Saturday morning that the 61-year-old man was found dead. However, details surrounding where he was located were not released.

According to the National Park Service's website, the Ostrander Lake trail is just over 11 miles and is accessible from Glacier Point Road.