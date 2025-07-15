6 orphaned black bear cubs find safety at Auburn wildlife rescue

It's been an unusually busy summer for Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, which is now caring for six orphaned black bear cubs rescued from across Northern California, all in just one week.

The cubs, each only about five to six months old and weighing around 20–25 pounds, were found in places stretching from Rubicon and Tahoe to Lassen, Trinity, Shasta, and Rollins.

"We're one of only three rehab facilities in California permitted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to rehabilitate black bear cubs," explained Sallysue Stein, founder and executive director of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

The rescue is partnering closely with the Bear League, a group that has been helping wild bears for nearly three decades and now shares the cubs' journeys online, drawing thousands of followers.

"They're all different, they're all unique. You get really attached because we sit and watch them live," said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League.

The mission now is to help the young bears grow strong enough for release back into the wild next spring, by which time they hope each will weigh around 150–175 pounds.

"Right now they're little, tiny cubs," Stein added, "but by the time we release them next spring, they'll be big enough to survive."

Still, rescuers know the reality: not all cubs survive.

"We know we're going to lose some, it's part of life," Bryant said. "But we hope the rest of them make it. So far, so good."

Caring for six wild cubs comes at a cost, and Gold Country Wildlife Rescue is asking for donations to help cover food, medical care, and long-term rehabilitation.