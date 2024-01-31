Oroville Dam to see some water releases ahead of atmospheric river headed to California

OROVILLE – Officials say they expect to release some water from the Oroville Dam's main spillway on Wednesday.

The operation comes as a strong atmospheric river sets its sights on Northern California.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, about 6,000 cubic feet per second of water will be released from the Oroville-Thermalito Complex.

It will be the first time since March 2023 that water releases will be done at Oroville Dam. The releases that winter were prompted by the abundant rainfall California saw, leaving Lake Oroville at 75% capacity – above average for that time of year.

As of Wednesday, Lake Oroville is at 76% capacity.

The Oroville Dam rose to national prominence after the February 2017 crisis that saw its main spillway damaged. The newly rebuilt spillway was first used in 2019 without incident.