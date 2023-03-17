Watch CBS News
Increased releases from Oroville Dam shuts down road

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

BUTTE COUNTY -- Due to increased releases from the main spillway at Oroville Dam, Oro Dam Blvd. E. between Rusty Dusty Road and Canyon Drive will be closed. 

According to the Department of Water Resources, the road will be closed to traffic beginning 9 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

As the release is expected to exceed 30,000 cfs, water spray can reduce driver visibility on the roadway. 

Motorists can still access Oroville Dam and the State Recreation Area via State Route 162 (Oro Quincy Highway) and Canyon Drive. 

Releases from Lake Oroville are being made in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and downstream water operators for flood control protection to downstream communities. 

The Lake Oroville reservoir is the largest storage facility in the State Water Project and supports environmental and water delivery needs to 27 million Californians and reduces flood risks to downstream communities. 

