Oroville area bar becomes makeshift shelter for people and pets amid Thompson Fire evacuations

BUTTE COUNTY – A local bar is serving up more than drinks during the Thompson Fire.

Nancy Christensen has been living inside her motorhome with her dogs and cats right outside Miners Ranch Saloon near Lake Oroville on Olive Highway ever since the mandatory evacuation order.

"When the fire started, I didn't want to leave. But when they came and said you gotta go, we had to go," Christensen said. "So, I got my motor home and animals and came down here."

Bar owner Janelle Harczynski opened her doors, but not for business.

"It's always been our business to make sure we serve the community. We're not just a bar," Harczynski said.

With hundreds of crews coming in, Harczynski says it left little room for people to get out.

"The first night, we were all sleeping on the floor. We were extremely anxious that night because we could see the fire coming over the ridge," Harczynski said.

She cooked up whatever she could, staying open so animals could be saved.

"Yesterday, these cats were brought to us by some people that were on the road for several days," Harczynski said. "It was very hot; they had no air conditioning in their car."

Her bar is now serving as a makeshift shelter for people and pets.

At one point, they had about a dozen dogs on their back patio where they had misters. There are cats, bunnies, and even a horse tied up right up front.

Harczinski is no stranger to the danger of fire. Her uncle, who once owned the bar, died during the 2020 North Complex Fire.

"I'm very aware of the stresses that people go through when you have [a] disaster," Harczinski said.

With thousands still unable to return home and no flames in sight, some people are frustrated but grateful for both the mix of community service and customer service Harczinski offered.

"It was the scariest thing in the world, but this community has come together and has helped everybody out here," said Christensen.

As of Thursday, many evacuation orders remain in effect due to the Thompson Fire. High temperatures remain a concern for firefighters, Cal Fire says.