Orangevale crash involving motorcycle, sedan leaves rider hospitalized

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Orangevale Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane, the California Highway Patrol said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Honda sedan.

Scene of the crash. CHP

CHP said the rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other details about the rider or the other driver were released.

Lanes in the area were closed through the early afternoon but reopened around 2 p.m.