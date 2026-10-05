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Orangevale crash involving motorcycle, sedan leaves rider hospitalized

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A motorcycle rider was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Orangevale Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane, the California Highway Patrol said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Honda sedan.

orangevale-motorcycle-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CHP

CHP said the rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other details about the rider or the other driver were released.

Lanes in the area were closed through the early afternoon but reopened around 2 p.m.

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