Hazel Avenue in Orangevale closed as suspect barricades in home

A road in Orangevale was closed on New Year's Day due to a standoff, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said at about 1:15 p.m. that a standoff was underway with a person who may have fired shots into the air outside a home along Dixon Oaks Lane.

The suspect barricaded himself in a home and was inside alone, deputies said.

The California Highway Patrol closed southbound Hazel Avenue at Elm Avenue and northbound Hazel at Centria Avenue. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.