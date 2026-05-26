Explosives removed from Sacramento County home of former demolitions instructor

Explosive materials, including C4 and grenades, were found at the Sacramento County home of a late military demolitions instructor over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an Orangevale home along Beech Avenue, off Central Avenue, on Saturday morning to investigate a report of possible explosives found inside.

Deputies were told the home had belonged to a former military demolitions instructor.

The sheriff's explosive ordnance disposal team found several potentially dangerous items inside: two half-blocks of C4, two incendiary grenades and a smoke grenade.

All of the explosives were safely collected and destroyed, the sheriff's office said.