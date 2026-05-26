Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosives removed from Sacramento County home of former demolitions instructor

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Explosive materials, including C4 and grenades, were found at the Sacramento County home of a late military demolitions instructor over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to an Orangevale home along Beech Avenue, off Central Avenue, on Saturday morning to investigate a report of possible explosives found inside.

Deputies were told the home had belonged to a former military demolitions instructor.

The sheriff's explosive ordnance disposal team found several potentially dangerous items inside: two half-blocks of C4, two incendiary grenades and a smoke grenade.

All of the explosives were safely collected and destroyed, the sheriff's office said.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue