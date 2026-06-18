One-tank road trips to try across Northern California this summer. See the list.

As summer road trip season arrives and gas prices continue to swing, travelers do not have to burn through a full vacation budget to get out of town.

June 18 is recognized as National Dump the Pump Day, an annual reminder to cut back on driving by taking public transit, carpooling, walking or biking when possible.

In that spirit, CBS Sacramento has compiled a list of "one-tank road trips" across Northern California and beyond – destinations Sacramento-area residents can generally reach and return from on one tank of gas, depending on the vehicle, route and how much exploring they do once they arrive.

Before you go, check operating hours, parking rules, reservation requirements and summer heat or fire conditions.

Sacramento County

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Gold Rush-era buildings, riverfront views, museums, shops and restaurants make Old Sacramento one of the region's easiest full-day outings. The area is also home to the California State Railroad Museum and the Sacramento History Museum.

Crocker Art Museum

A short hop from the Old Sacramento waterfront, the Crocker offers a broad collection of California art, contemporary works and rotating exhibitions. Escape from Sacramento's notorious summer heat, since it's mostly indoors.

American River Parkway

Locals consider it one of Sacramento's crown jewels. The parkway stretches from Sacramento toward Folsom with miles of trails, river access, wildlife viewing, cycling and picnic areas.

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Lake Natoma

Popular for swimming, boating, hiking and biking. Nearby Lake Natoma is a favorite for kayaking and paddleboarding.

William Land Park

Home to the Sacramento Zoo, Fairytale Town and Funderland Amusement Park.

Yolo County

River Fox Train

Departing from West Sacramento, the River Fox Train offers railbikes, themed train rides, wine and beer trains, and seasonal family events.

PURE Honey and Henry's Bullfrog Bees

This Winters-area apiary produces local honey and offers a farm-focused taste of Yolo County's agricultural scene. Check ahead for tour, event or retail availability before planning a visit.

California Agriculture Museum

The museum's tractor and farm-equipment collection highlights California's farm-to-fork history. However, the Woodland museum is in a relocation hiatus and is not currently a standard walk-up attraction, so check for private showing or reopening updates before planning a trip around it.

Colusa County

Sacramento Valley Museum

Housed in the former Williams High School building, this regional museum includes exhibits on local history, military history, school alumni and early community life. It is a good small-town history stop off Interstate 5.

Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area

This riverfront recreation area offers picnic areas, campsites, wildlife viewing and fishing access along the Sacramento River. It is a simple outdoors stop for travelers heading north through the valley.

Colusa National Wildlife Refuge

The refuge offers a visitor area, walking trail and auto tour route for wildlife viewing and birdwatching. It is especially popular with birders, though summer conditions can be hot.

Mariposa County

Historic downtown Mariposa

Downtown Mariposa makes a compact history stop with the Mariposa Museum & History Center, the Mariposa County Courthouse, the historic jail and nearby shops and restaurants. Many of the town's attractions are clustered close together.

California State Mining and Mineral Museum and Yosemite Climbing Museum

These museums give visitors a look at the region's Gold Rush, mineral and rock-climbing history before heading toward Yosemite. They are good options for travelers who want Yosemite-area history without committing to a full national park day.

Stockton Creek Preserve and Mariposa Creek Walk

These are lower-commitment ways to get outside near town, with trails, foothill scenery and access close to downtown Mariposa. They can be good alternatives when Yosemite is crowded.

Skydive Yosemite, Airborrn Aviation and Sierra Cider

For a bigger splurge, Mariposa also offers skydiving, scenic flight tours and cider tasting. Check reservations, weather and operating hours before going.

Placer County

Hidden Falls Regional Park, Auburn

Hidden Falls Regional Park has miles of multi-use trails, waterfall viewing decks, picnic areas and open-space scenery. Parking reservations may be required during busy periods, so check Placer County's rules before leaving.

Nevada County

Emerald Pools

The Emerald Pools area along the South Yuba River is known for clear water, granite scenery and summer swimming. Use caution around cold water, slippery rocks and fast currents, especially earlier in the season.

Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

The museum preserves local railroad history and offers Second Sunday "Steam-Up" events during warmer months, weather permitting.

Deer Creek Tribute Trail

This Nevada City trail system highlights the contributions and history of the Nisenan and Chinese people in the Deer Creek watershed. The trail offers a mix of nature, local history and an easy Nevada City add-on.

South Yuba River State Park

The park offers hiking, river access, birdwatching, historic bridges and, when available, gold panning lessons. It is one of the region's classic summer river destinations.

El Dorado County

Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, Coloma

The "Road to Gold" route from Sacramento to Coloma is an easy Gold Rush-themed drive anchored by the site where James W. Marshall discovered gold in 1848. Visitors can pair the park with a stop along the American River or a drive through nearby foothill towns.

South Lake Tahoe

While maybe stretching the one-tank option a bit, South Lake Tahoe is replete with beaches, hiking, lake views and a wide range of food stops. Summer crowds and parking can be difficult, especially on weekends, so plan an early start.

Lake Tahoe area / Washoe County, Nevada

Tahoe East Shore Trail

The Tahoe East Shore Trail is a paved path along Lake Tahoe's Nevada shoreline between Incline Village and Sand Harbor. It offers lake views, beach access and a walkable alternative to fighting for parking at every stop.

Calaveras County

Calaveras Big Trees State Park

The park preserves two groves of giant sequoias along with forest trails, picnic areas and summer camping options. It is a classic Sierra foothill destination for travelers who want big trees without dealing with the Yosemite crush.

Moaning Caverns and Calaveras cave tours

Calaveras County's caverns offer guided underground tours, dramatic cave formations and a cooler alternative on hot summer days. Check tour availability and age or mobility requirements before booking.

Marin County

Muir Woods National Monument

Muir Woods offers a redwood escape north of San Francisco. Parking or shuttle reservations are required, so this is not a great last-minute destination unless you plan ahead.

Muir Beach

Just west of Muir Woods, Muir Beach offers a quieter coastal stop with a beach, lagoon views and access to nearby trails. There are no lifeguards, so use caution near the water.

Dillon Beach

Dillon Beach is a popular far-north Marin beach option for Sacramento-area travelers looking for a Pacific Ocean day trip without driving deep into the Bay Area. It is a good choice for a beach walk, coastal air and a slower-paced day.

Napa County

Napa Valley

Napa can work as a one-tank wine-country drive with tasting rooms, restaurants, shops and scenery between Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga. Plan ahead for reservations and designate a sober driver.

Merced County

Hilmar Cheese Company

Hilmar Cheese Company can be a family-friendly Central Valley food stop on the way toward Yosemite or the southern Sierra. Check tour, café and visitor center hours before building it into the trip.

Tuolumne County

Sonora and Gold Country

Sonora offers a classic Gold Country stop with historic downtown buildings, shops, restaurants and access to nearby Sierra foothill drives. It also pairs well with a Highway 49 road trip through other Gold Rush communities.