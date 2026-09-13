One person dies in Vacaville house fire

A person was found dead inside a burning home in Solano County near Vacaville on Saturday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. on Chisamore Ranch Lane in the Allendale unincorporated community north of Vacaville. The Vacaville Fire Protection District said that as units responded, additional reports came in saying the fire had spread to vegetation and an exterior garage, and that an occupant could still be inside the home.

Fire crews arrived and battled the structure fire while additional crews arrived to handle the spreading vegetation fire, the fire district said. Once firefighters were able to safely enter the house, the occupant was found dead inside.

The vegetation fire prompted evacuation orders for the surrounding area, but fire was contained to a half-acre and the evacuation orders were lifted.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to put out remaining hot spots and assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Multiple neighboring fire agencies were involved in the firefight and response, including fire departments from the cities of Vacaville, Dixon, and Suisun City, along with Cal Fire and the Solano County Sheriff's Office.