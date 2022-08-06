One killed in overnight shooting Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.

The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.

The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.