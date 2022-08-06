One killed in overnight shooting Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.
Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.
The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.
The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.