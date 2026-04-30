Olivia Rodrigo to play 2 Sacramento shows on "The Unraveled Tour"

Sacramento has two dates with Olivia Rodrigo come December.

On Thursday, the artist announced her new "The Unraveled Tour" in support of her upcoming album "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love."

The lead single from the album, "drop dead," has already debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rodrigo's tour currently includes 65 dates across the U.S., the U.K. and Europe.

Sacramento's Golden 1 Center is set to host Rodrigo on Dec. 15 and 16. It will be her first time performing in Sacramento, with her previous "Sour" and "Guts" tours only reaching as close as the Bay Area.

Other California dates include two nights, Dec. 11 and 12, at Oakland Arena and four nights – Jan. 12, 13, 16 and 17 – at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Devon Again is listed as the opening act for Rodrigo's Sacramento shows.

Presale tickets go on sale May 5, with general onsale starting May 7.