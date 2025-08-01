Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg faces foreclosure after owner's passing

A popular wine destination just outside of Sacramento is facing an uncertain future. The Old Sugar Mill in Clarksburg is in the foreclosure process after the property's owner passed away unexpectedly.

The Old Sugar Mill is a local favorite, not just for its wine but for its history and charm. The newly formed Old Sugar Mill tenants group is doing everything it can to keep it going.

"This building has been here for years. My great-grandfather actually was part of the group that brought this building to Clarksburg to be a sugar beet factory," said David Ogilvie, a member of the Old Sugar Mill tenants group.

The Old Sugar Mill has been around since 1934. It has lived a few different lives. Right now, it lives as a venue and home to 14 wineries. The current tenants are trying to keep it that way.

"With the unfortunate passing of the previous owner of the sugar mill, we kind of banded together to create this tenants group that is keeping the place running," Ogilvie said.

The owner of the Old Sugar Mill passed away unexpectedly in June. With him went the control over the mortgage loan. Now, a trustee has filed for foreclosure. The notice states roughly $9.25 million is owed to the lender.

"We're basically funding an account that's outside of rent. We've been instructed by our attorney we need to stay in good standing and pay rent. So we've elected to set aside some other funds of our own to keep up with landscaping, electricity bill, those sorts of things," Ogilvie said.

We talked to the trustee who filed the foreclosure paperwork last week. She said the next step is to wait 90 days to set a foreclosure date, which will allow the building to go up for sale and get a new owner.

"I love the old setting style. I hope they keep it like this," said a customer.

"We want to make sure we're working with them to show them what we're doing with the hope that they'll continue operating this facility as we have. Because it's an asset to this community and the sacramento region," Ogilvie said.

The tenants group wants to get word out that business is running as usual. They're honoring agreements made with the previous owner, even weddings.

"This is the shining jewel of the region for agritourism. It brings in many people every weekend, keeps economic viability to our town and with that, what I love to do is spread the love of farming and agriculture by having people come and enjoy a glass of wine right in the middle of Clarksburg," Ogilvie said.

The Old Sugar Mill is hosting an event this weekend called "Summer of Love." There will be music and wine.