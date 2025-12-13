Burglar steals hundreds of thousands of dollars from Old Sacramento jewelry store

A brazen burglary in Old Sacramento was carried out just after sunrise Saturday morning, with the store owners saying a man sawed through a wall and kicked his way inside Super Silver Sacramento.

"We hated waking up to this. It was terrible," said manager Mary Francis Chacon.

Around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Super Silver's alarms were triggered.

"We were alerted as soon as he popped in due to our motion detectors and we were able to come out around 7:30, but he was already long gone by then," said Chacon.

Employees say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen, just hours before the neighborhood opened up to families and tourists.

"Coming in today, we all mentioned how there is that energy lingering, more so, we feel assaulted. Our spirits hurt," said Chacon. "It hurts us just because we're a small business."

Super Silver says this is a crucial time of year for them.

"We just received a lot of our inventory for the holidays and that was part of our inventory. It is just a terrible situation," she said.

The store is asking the public to keep an eye out for their jewelry products online or at local pawn shops. They speculate the thief had come by previously to case the store.

"He had a plastic white bag, tucked them in. He knew what he was looking for and was in and out within two minutes," said Chacon.

On top of product loss, the store is having to shell out money to shore up the building and clean up the damage.

"We have somebody coming out to add more materials to the building to secure it a lot more, but we never thought we'd have to go through all of this to begin with," said Chacon.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers conducted an investigation and generated a report. There was no information about a suspect.