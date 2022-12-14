Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show not happening for 3rd year in a row

SACRAMENTO – For another year in a row, there won't be a New Year's Eve fireworks show in Old Sacramento.

Logistical challenges, like not being able to find a viable launch site, are being blamed for the cancellation.

Large events are happening on both sides of the river – Enchant Christmas in West Sacramento and New Year's Eve at the Railyards featuring John Summit.

"Other sites, including the Tower Bridge itself, were considered as possible places to launch the fireworks, but ultimately there were either safety, access or traffic concerns," said City of Sacramento representative Tim Swanson in a statement on Wednesday.

This marks the third year in a row that the Old Sacramento New Year's Eve fireworks show has been canceled. COVID-19 concerns prompted the last two cancellations.