Officers shoot, kill suspect in Stockton after he allegedly pointed gun at person

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed by officers in Stockton on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the 3300 block of W. Hammer Lane. Stockton police say officers responded after they got a report about a suspect threatening someone with a handgun.

Just after that report, police say they got a call from the suspect himself. He reportedly told dispatchers that he was armed with a gun.

Officers got to the scene and started negotiating with the suspect. However, at some point during the incident, police say the suspect pointed the gun at an uninvolved citizen.

A total of five Stockton police officers then opened fire, hitting the suspect. They then started live-saving measures, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

No officers and no uninvolved citizens were hurt in the incident, police say.

Several agencies, including the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office will be investigating the case. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 8:25 AM

