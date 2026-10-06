Summer-like October heat hasn't stopped fall fun at Apple Hill

Fall at Apple Hill usually means flannels, boots and crisp mountain air. But so far this year, visitors are trading their sweaters for shorts and tank tops as summer-like temperatures continue across Northern California.

Despite the heat, people are still making the trip to Apple Hill for apples, cider, baked goods and the region's signature fall atmosphere.

DJ Kiesser, who traveled from Sacramento, said the warm weather has meant making a few adjustments, especially when bringing her dogs.

"We're finding lots of breaks and hanging out in the shade quite a bit, we've got a lot of water for the dogs," she said.

Katie D'Amico drove from Brentwood hoping to break out her fall wardrobe, but the weather had other plans.

"I was kind of looking forward to wearing all of my fall clothes, and I'm here in shorts and a tank top but it's still fun," she said.

Even with temperatures well above what many expect for October, visitors said the area still feels like fall.

"It's pretty warm out here but it's still nice. You still get the fall vibes over here," Matt D'Amico said.

Armando Jimenez from Sacramento said the heat was noticeable but manageable, particularly when spending time in the shade.

"It's a little warm, but it's still nice in the shade at least," he said.

The weather is also changing what visitors are reaching for. At Apple Ridge Farms, cold treats like the popular Apple Ridge sundae have become a go-to option on warmer days.

Stephanie Maltbie, owner of Apple Ridge Farms, said warmer October weather typically keeps some visitors away, creating a more relaxed experience for those who do make the trip.

"We've been surprised to see a steady influx of clients still," she said.

Still, Apple Hill is expecting crowds to pick up in the coming weeks as more people make their annual fall visits. Weekdays can offer a less crowded experience for visitors looking to avoid the busiest times.

The unusual weather has also affected the area's scenery. Maltbie said the warmer temperatures have kept the flower trail vibrant, with flowers remaining in bloom later than usual.