Oakland man who threw rock at Vallejo firefighter arrested after short chase, police said

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS San Francisco

An Oakland man who threw a large rock at a firefighter in Vallejo has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Vallejo police said officers responded on Friday to a report of an attack on a firefighter in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street.

The man, whose name was not released, allegedly threw a large rock at a fire engine that was responding to an emergency in the area. The rock entered the cabin of the truck and struck one of the firefighters in the back of the head.

Despite wearing a protective helmet, the firefighter required medical attention, police said. The firefighter was from an outside agency and was assisting with the Vallejo emergency.

A battalion chief with the Vallejo Fire Department followed the suspect, fled the scene, and was able to update police on his location. At the same time, other firefighters were able to give police a detailed description of the suspect while a California Highway Patrol helicopter provided aerial surveillance.

The man was quickly captured and was booked into the Solano County Jail, where he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a firefighter, police said.

