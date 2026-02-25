Oakdale resident burned, 4 dogs die in mobile home fire

An Oakdale resident has been flown to a burn unit after a fire tore through her mobile home late Tuesday night.

Modesto Fire says crews responded to the mobile home park near G Street and Loma Lane just before 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters found that a double-wide mobile home was in flames. The resident of the home had gotten out, but then tried to get back inside to rescue her pets.

The woman suffered first and second-degree burns to her face, hair and back, firefighters say.

Crews had the fire contained within 15 minutes. Firefighters did find the resident's four dogs, but they all did not survive.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation by the Stanislaus Fire Investigation Unit.