9 cats found dead at Oakdale home, 1 arrested for animal cruelty

One person was arrested on Wednesday after at least nine cats were found dead at an Oakdale property, police said.

After receiving a report, Oakdale Police Department and Oakdale Animal Services responded to the 100 block of 6th Avenue.

Officers contacted the tenant, who voluntarily allowed officers to enter the home, police said. During the walkthrough, police said they found several dead cats inside the home and detained the tenant.

Detectives responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant, which led to the discovery of more deceased cats. In total, police said they recovered nine dead cats from the home.

Police said they believe the cats had been dead for one to two weeks.

A suspect was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges. His identification has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.