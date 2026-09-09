2 arrested in connection with Oakdale shooting that left man seriously wounded

Two people have been arrested in Nevada in connection with a shooting in California's San Joaquin Valley that left a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The Oakdale Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 in an alley along South First Avenue in Oakdale.

Officers found a Sonora man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police took him to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators later identified two suspects in the shooting: 34-year-old Michael Romero-Porter of Riverbank and 25-year-old Chelsie Williams of Oakdale.

On Sept. 9, investigators tracked both suspects to Carson City, Nevada, and took them into custody.

Police said Romero-Porter faces one count of attempted murder and multiple weapons-related charges. Williams also faces an attempted murder charge as well as charges of being an accessory after the fact and battery.

Oakdale police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.