Video shows person throwing rocks, damaging Sacramento man's home, vehicle

A Sacramento homeowner is confused and concerned about three incidents at his home in the last month that have cost him a thousand dollars in damage, all caught on camera.

In Oak Park, near McClatchy Park, a series of escalating incidents has forced a homeowner to file multiple reports with the Sacramento Police Department. The first incident, part of a social media stunt known as the door kick challenge, where people, usually teens, attempt to kick in a stranger's door and then run away.

At the end of November, Clayton Wolery told CBS Sacramento someone attempted the so-called trend on his front door. Security cameras documented the incident.

"I heard a loud bang, sounded like something almost fell through my roof," Wolery said.

About two weeks later, another incident with what appears to be the same person, but this time, it escalates. The person is seen on cameras walking up to the home and hurling a rock into the front window. It shattered glass and landed in Wolery's living room.

He heard the commotion outside from his kitchen, where he was making dinner, and said, luckily, he wasn't injured by the rock and reported it to police.

Days later, on Thursday, Wolery was met with more damage in the morning. His security camera footage documenting exactly what happened: this time, the same person who appears to be in the other two incidents is filmed throwing a rock into Wolery's windshield.

This incident, he again, reported to police and posted about as a warning online. The responses, he said, were overwhelming. Other neighbors messaged to let him know they, too, have had similar incidents of broken car windows nearby.

He believes there are other victims in the Oak Park neighborhood and urges anyone who has had the same kind of troubles to report them all to Sacramento police.

"My direct neighbors are all wonderful, we look out for each other, so it's very concerning for them as well," Wolery said.

It's not clear what a motive would be, Wolery says, as he has never seen or spoken to the person who seems to reappear in these incidents. Wolery is sharing what happened in the case that someone has information about who may be responsible and to encourage others to report, if they haven't already.

The damages from the rock-throwing incidents have caused a thousand dollars in damage to Wolery, enough to qualify as felony vandalism.