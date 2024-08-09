Northern California woman believed to be killed in dog attack while on a walk

FEATHER FALLS – A Northern California woman is believed to have died after she was mauled by at least one dog while out on a walk, authorities said.

Butte County deputies responded to a report at about 2 a.m. Thursday that a person was found dead on Blackhawk Trail in Feather Falls.

The body was located and the woman was later identified as 56-year-old Davina Corbin of Feather Falls.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on Corbin later that day, finding numerous bite marks and injuries and leading them to believe Corbin died from a dog attack.

A lab also confirmed Corbin's clothing was covered in DNA consistent with domestic dogs. The lab is conducting more testing to determine which and how many dogs attacked Corbin, authorities said.

Deputies and detectives said they served a search warrant at a home on Blackhawk Trail, which was located just in front of where Corbin was found.

While serving the warrant, deputies said they found about 25 Great Dane dogs. Authorities spent most of the day trying to capture the dogs, who they said were running loose in the area.

As of Friday, they said 23 dogs have been captured and turned over to the Butte County Animal Control. Officials are still trying to capture two more.

Feather Falls is nearly 100 miles northeast of Sacramento, located just east of Lake Oroville.