Experts warn of bald tire dangers on wet roads as storm moves through Northern California

Roads were wet and damp throughout the day in Tracy, including on one of the city's main roads where people make their commutes: 11th Street.

The rain was coming down harder earlier in the day, leading into a light drizzle, and trickling off in the evening. With so many cars on the roads in wet weather, one important aspect drivers may tend to forget about is having good tires and traction.

"Very important, if you slip, that could be your life," Ismael Hussain, who is from Stockton and works at Best Deal Tire and Wheel Shop, said.

It's why Best Deal Tire and Wheel Shop in Tracy owner Muhammed Ikram is recommending drivers to have good tires with no bald ones in the rain.

A study done by AAA shows that driving on "relatively worn" tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase average stopping distances by 43%. That's 87-feet - more than the length of a semi truck – compared to new tires.

"A lot of people that have been running on their spares and really bald tires have been coming in lately, just to make sure they're safe and protected when they drive on the road," Hussain said.

Muthar Ahmed, a Manteca resident, works with Hussain and said he's been getting more customers.

"Because new season, they need new tread for the tires, so all goes well," Ahmed said. "Every season, you need different tires, summer, winter, all of that. So, I definitely have some more people coming in for new tires all for…the rain so they don't slip and fall."

Abraham Bechwati has lived in Mountain House for 15 years and took his sister to the shop for work on her car's front tires. Bechwati told CBS Sacramento this weather is what they expect this time of year and looks forward to the rain.

"I didn't think twice about it, I just be careful, it's crazy, a lot of people think it's the same as the other day with no rain," Bechwati said. "They drive the same, but it is dangerous. It's slippery. So, watch out. Be careful."

Bechwati said there's less traffic but that it's tough to drive in this weather.

"For some people, they want to be inside," Bechwati said. "It (gives) me the opportunity to go outside. This may be a little bit less traffic but, at the same time, it's tough to drive in that kind of weather, too. So people have to really watch out, especially on the freeway."

The First Alert Weather forecast is showing rain all day tomorrow in Tracy. So, just a friendly reminder to check your tires, especially the tread, to make sure your tires are good to go for your Tuesday morning commute.

Some ways to check your tire tread depth are recommended by the USDA: