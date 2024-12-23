Christmas Eve storm to bring more rain, snow, and travel impacts to Northern California

Another storm system is moving into Northern California just in time for Christmas Eve, bringing widespread rain to the valley and snow to the Sierra.

While the Sacramento region will be mostly dry and cloudy on Monday night, rain showers will begin moving into the area overnight into Tuesday.

CBS Sacramento's First Alert Weather team has called multiple First Alert Action Days for the final week of the year: Tuesday and Thursday with travel impacts expected.

Christmas Eve Storm

This storm system will be wetter and colder than what this past weekend delivered.

Rain showers are expected around the Sacramento area around 4 a.m. and will continue through 2 p.m. Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the valley and foothills during the early morning as the front moves in.

Rain stays steady across the valley through the morning and afternoon. After 2 p.m. showers become scattered as the storm continues to move east.

Up to 2 inches of rain are expected around portions of the valley with the potential for 4 inches in the foothills. The highest storm totals will be north of I-80.

In the mountains, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected at elevations above 5,000 feet. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible for elevations above 6,000 feet with up to a foot across mountain peaks. We are expecting chain controls to go into effect by tomorrow morning with delays and closures possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place across the Sierra on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusty winds between 25-35 miles per hour are expected in the valley while gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected in the Sierra.

The snow should begin tapering off by the late evening just after 7 p.m.

Flooding concerns and high tides further west

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for most of Northern California's west coast from San Francisco to Monterey until noon on Tuesday, with waves of 30-40 feet possible during this time.

High surf and large waves caused a portion of Santa Cruz's Wharf to collapse into the ocean along with two people on Monday.

Christmas Day weather and the rest of the week

In between this week's active storm pattern, Christmas Day will be dry in Northern California. Patchy to dense fog will return Christmas morning as clouds take over during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s across the valley and foothills.

Christmas Day will bring a brief break to our active pattern, as our next storm system moves in Wednesday night.



By Thursday, more widespread valley rain and Sierra snow will arrive. During this storm, snow levels are expected to drop to as low as 4,500 feet.

Mountain travelers should be cautious of slick roads, chain controls, and potential road closures.

In the valley, slick roads and ponding in the roads from backed up storm drains will be the biggest impacts.

As Thursday's storm tapers off by the evening another storm moves in by early Friday.

What to expect through the weekend

Waves of valley rain and Sierra snow are expected through Sunday before we see a drier start to New Year's week.

We'll be keeping an eye on any changes that may come with this week's storm systems, so make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team as we iron out the details.