Videos show bright fireball over Northern California sky Sunday

A large meteor lit up the skies over Northern California over the weekend.

The meteor started streaking across the sky a little after 8 p.m. Sunday.

As captured by several videos and described in numerous reports, the meteor streaked for around five seconds and burned bright green.

The March 22 meteor as captured by Vacaville resident Christopher Vigil's camera. Christopher Vigil

More than 200 people reported seeing a fireball around that time, according to the American Meteor Society, with most sightings in California and others in Arizona and Nevada. Several videos of the apparent meteor were shared with the organization and posted on social media.

No known meteor showers – periods where meteor activity spikes – were going on at the time of Sunday's event, with the Lyrids being the next expected active meteor shower starting on April 17.