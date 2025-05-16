Northern California doctor shares ways to prevent strokes

Northern California doctor shares tips on how to prevent a stroke

May is Stroke Awareness Month and when it comes to preventing one, it doesn't take much. A Northern California doctor shared some simple things we can all do to prevent something as serious as a stroke.

When you look at stroke cases nationally, there's actually some good news.

"Not only is it going down, but we're kind of getting a better grasp of how you prevent it from happening in the first place," said Dr. Saviour Achilike, a medical stroke director for Kaiser Permanente in the Central Valley.

He says the decrease is due in part to antiplatelet medication. But there are still a lot people can do themselves.

"If you get like 30 minutes a day, five days a week, that will reduce your stroke risk by about 25%," Achilike said.

Thirty minutes of exercise, that's all it takes. And if you're in an office job, make time.

"So if you have one of those jobs where you're sitting from 8-5, stand for a little bit," Achilike said. "Walk around your building and get moving a little bit. It's very helpful in reducing your risk for stroke."

Signs of stroke include facial droop, arm weakness, loss of balance, and blurry vision. But if you do what's suggested, theres a much better chance it won't come to that.