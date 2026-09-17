Northbound I-5 traffic slowed in Stockton after 8-vehicle crash, overturned big rig

An eight-vehicle crash involving an overturned big rig shut down multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near March Lane in Stockton Thursday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton office said the crash happened shortly after 5:15 p.m., south of March Lane and involved a big rig carrying watermelons.

At least one person was hospitalized with serious injuries while two others had minor injuries and were also hospitalized, officials said.

As of 8:20 p.m., traffic cameras in the area show vehicles were still moving slowly through the area.

CBS News Sacramento obtained dashcam video showing the moments leading up to the crash, including the big rig overturning.

The CHP said traffic would be heavily impacted for an undetermined amount of time because of the cleanup and urged drivers to use alternate routes.