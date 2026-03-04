Stockton crowds turn out for Rancho San Miguel supermarket grand opening

A new Mexican supermarket had its grand opening on Wednesday morning in North Stockton.

The line was wrapped around the new Rancho San Miguel Market along Hammer Lane ahead of the store's opening. A ribbon cutting was held around 7 a.m., with the doors opening shortly after.

Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new Rancho San Miguel Market in Stockton.

Shoppers among the first 100 in line received a free bag with samples, coupons and a raffle ticket for prizes including a flat-screen TV and a barbecue grill.

Housed in this new 62,000 square-foot store is a full-service carnicería, a Panadería, a salsa and seviche bar, and hot food counter that will serve prepared foods like tacos, burritos and other Mexican fare.

The new store is the eighth Rancho San Miguel Market, along with Stockton's second location.