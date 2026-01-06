New community park to open in north Stockton by end of January

An up-and-coming neighborhood in north Stockton is getting a major new addition. After years of waiting, Inspiration Park in the new Westlake Community will officially open to the public in the coming weeks.

"Knowing your neighbors, coming together, building relationships, building healthy communities, it just has an all-around effect on our city," Stockton City Councilmember Michele Padilla shared.

Padilla, who represents the area, says the park will have two brand new play structures, outdoor seating and gathering areas. The main draw will be a huge lawn for a variety of community activities.

"Going forward, I would definitely like to see soccer teams come out here, maybe flag football," she explained. "It can be utilized for a lot of recreational activities and most importantly, just for families to come out, enjoy having a picnic, playing with their dogs, spending time with their family."

This part of north Stockton was originally owned by the local Spanos developers. Once it is officially complete, it'll be handed over to the city.

Padilla says the city has been putting a lot of effort into expanding and adding more parks, from the north part of town all the way to the south.

"Parks really bring the essence of quality of life," Padilla continued. "That has a trickle effect. It provides safety, it provides a healthier city and it also deters crime, believe it or not."

While this project is coming to a close, North Stockton's expansion is far from over.

"We're going to have an elementary school built by Lodi Unified School District. We do need to have a fire department out here. One of my goals for 2026 actually is a standalone grocery store for our community," Padilla said. "2026 is going to be great for our families."

While these other projects in this part of the city are still in progress, Inspiration Park is set to open at the end of the month, officially completing that major portion of Westlake.

"We're actually excited for the park to open up since we have kids," Westlake Resident Bam Consul shared. "Another one coming so we want a place where they can play."