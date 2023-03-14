2 people, dog rescued after their makeshift shelter in North Sacramento gets surrounded by water

SACRAMENTO – Crews have rescued two people and a dog that got trapped inside a shelter surrounded by water in North Sacramento on Tuesday.

The scene was in a drainage ditch near Natoma Street and Tenaya Avenue.

As Sacramento Fire rescue crews soon discovered, the people were stuck in a makeshift shelter that had gotten surrounded by water.

Water Rescue, Tenaya Ave and Natoma St. Two adults and a dog were trapped inside of a makeshift shelter and had to be extricated via rescue boats. Nobody was injured. Be mindful of the rising waters and get to higher ground. pic.twitter.com/I8IvUAiH1L — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 14, 2023

Crews went out on rescue boats. Due to the high wind, Sacramento Fire says a helicopter wasn't able to help with the situation.

Two people and a dog were rescued. No injuries were reported, crews say.

The situation should serve as a reminder for people to be mindful of rising waters, Sacramento Fire says.