2 people, dog rescued after their makeshift shelter in North Sacramento gets surrounded by water

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Tuesday afternoon weather forecast - Mar. 14, 2023
Tuesday afternoon weather forecast - Mar. 14, 2023 03:11

SACRAMENTO – Crews have rescued two people and a dog that got trapped inside a shelter surrounded by water in North Sacramento on Tuesday.

The scene was in a drainage ditch near Natoma Street and Tenaya Avenue.

As Sacramento Fire rescue crews soon discovered, the people were stuck in a makeshift shelter that had gotten surrounded by water.

Crews went out on rescue boats. Due to the high wind, Sacramento Fire says a helicopter wasn't able to help with the situation.

Two people and a dog were rescued. No injuries were reported, crews say.

The situation should serve as a reminder for people to be mindful of rising waters, Sacramento Fire says. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 2:52 PM

