1 dead in North Sacramento rollover crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
One person has died in a rollover crash along a North Sacramento street on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Vista Park Court, off of N. Market Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but first responders say it appears only one vehicle was involved.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died in the crash. No information about the person has been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. 

