Thief steals part of bronze sculpture "Happiness" in North Sacramento

Sacramento police said a portion of a bronze sculpture was stolen on Dec. 6, 2025. Sacramento Police Department

Sacramento police on Sunday said a thief stole a portion of a public artwork that is located in North Sacramento.

Titled "Happiness," the bronze sculpture stands at 2109 Del Paso Boulevard, between Cantalier and Oakmont streets. Police said a portion of it was taken on Dec. 6, and they ask anyone with information about the theft to call them at 916-808-5471.

The sculpture, which features a mother and daughter, was created by Numan Begovic in 2007, and it is one of many public artworks created by Begovic and commissioned by the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, according to the city's public art map.

Other sculptures created by Begovic are also on permanent display on the Del Paso Boulevard Streetscape.