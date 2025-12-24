2 people hurt in plane crash into North Sacramento field

At least two people were hurt after a plane crash in North Sacramento early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near Claire Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire confirmed that they responded to a plane crash just around 12:30 p.m. and that two men were in critical condition. One of the victims had to be extricated from the plane, firefighters say.

No other details, including any information about the type of plane involved, have been released at this point.

This is a developing story.