Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people hurt in plane crash into North Sacramento field

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

At least two people were hurt after a plane crash in North Sacramento early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near Claire Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard.

Sacramento Fire confirmed that they responded to a plane crash just around 12:30 p.m. and that two men were in critical condition. One of the victims had to be extricated from the plane, firefighters say. 

No other details, including any information about the type of plane involved, have been released at this point.

This is a developing story. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue