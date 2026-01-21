Iconic 1960s Orbit gas station in north Sacramento moves toward historic landmark status

A beloved building in north Sacramento is getting some new recognition. The distinctive design catches the eye of thousands of people passing by each day.

It looks right out of the space race, with prominent triangular canopies pointing towards the stars. Now there's a new effort to preserve an old Orbit gas station.

"It has a futuristic design. That parabolic roof is so unique," said Sean de Courcy, a preservation director for the City of Sacramento.

The building on Northgate Boulevard near Garden Highway dates back to 1963. It's one of the few structures still standing in Sacramento with this unusual Googie architectural style.

"It says, 'Look, here I am. If you need gas, here's where you get it,' " said William Burg, president of Preservation Sacramento.

After the Orbit brand went out of business, the property was used as an auto sales lot, but neighbors say it's been vacant and fenced off for months.

Many people now want to see it saved.

"To have that go away would be a disservice to our community," said Marbella Sala, president of the Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association.

Now, the city is taking the first steps to list this property as a local historical landmark.

"There is a lot about this building that is worth saving, especially that parabolic roof," de Courcy said.

The city's preservation commission has unanimously voted to recommend placing it on the local register of historic resources.

Being listed makes the property eligible for grants and tax breaks and makes it more difficult to be demolished.

Some people in the Gardenland neighborhood hope it's reopened as a community gathering spot.

"I would like to see a coffee shop where people can sit and eat," Sala said.

A blast from the past is now on a journey towards a new future.

"I hope that this Orbit station continues to have many more years of usefulness ahead of it," said Ella Cross, the Sacramento preservation commissioner.

The recommendation now goes to the full city council for a vote. The entrance to the Sacramento Zoo also has a similar architectural design and it's also listed on Sacramento's historical register.