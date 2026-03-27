Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in shooting involving CHP officers in North Sacramento, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A man has died after a shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers on El Camino Avenue early Friday morning. 

The scene is in the North Sacramento area near El Camino Avenue and Boxwood Street. 

Sacramento police say they were alerted just after midnight that CHP officers were involved in a shooting. 

north sac ois
Scene of the shooting investigation.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other details about the man, including his name, have been released. 

Police noted that a firearm was recovered at the scene. 

Detectives remained at the scene through the early morning hours investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue