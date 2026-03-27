Man dies in shooting involving CHP officers in North Sacramento, police say

A man has died after a shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers on El Camino Avenue early Friday morning.

The scene is in the North Sacramento area near El Camino Avenue and Boxwood Street.

Sacramento police say they were alerted just after midnight that CHP officers were involved in a shooting.

Scene of the shooting investigation.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. No other details about the man, including his name, have been released.

Police noted that a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Detectives remained at the scene through the early morning hours investigating.