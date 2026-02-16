Watch CBS News
North Sacramento building vacant for decades catches fire

Cecilio Padilla
Firefighters in Sacramento are battling a fire at an abandoned building off of Del Paso Boulevard early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. Crews found that the building, previously a medical office, was engulfed. The building has been vacant for decades, firefighters say.

Due to the intensity of the fire compromising the structure, Sacramento Fire says crews have taken a defensive posture.

The fire is expected to burn for a while, firefighters say.

Marconi Avenue and Arcade Boulevard in the area are closed due to the fire response.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point, but firefighters say it is suspicious. 

