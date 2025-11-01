4 people hurt in Sacramento shooting during large Halloween night party

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Sacramento's North Natomas neighborhood left several people hurt on Halloween night.

Sacramento police say officers responded along Paumanok Way, off of E. Commerce Way, just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, to investigate reports of a shooting in the neighborhood.

Two shooting victims were found at the scene by officers. Police later learned that another victim from the same shooting was found along Arena Boulevard, while a fourth victim walked into the hospital later in the night.

Police say all four people who were hurt are adults and are expected to survive, but no other details about the victims have been released.

In a statement from Councilmember Lisa Kaplan, who represents the North Natomas area, the shooting apparently happened during a party where more than 100 people showed up. Kaplan characterized the party as "illegal."

Councilmember Kaplan’s statement on shooting incident in North Natomas. Our office is aware of the details and working... Posted by Councilmember Lisa Kaplan on Saturday, November 1, 2025

"My office is aware of the details and working closely with the Sacramento Police Department," Kaplan wrote.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time, but Kaplan noted that there doesn't appear to be any further danger for the community.